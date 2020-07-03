12843 E Louisiana Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1733578076 ---- HIGHLIGHTS: 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome in Utah Park! Lots of storage and countertop space in the kitchen coupled with updated baths. The living room is a great space to relax and enjoy the central air conditioning. Fully enclosed deck. Private 1-car garage and carport GREAT LOCATION! Mature trees located close to Peoria Hills Park, Utah Park, Jewell Wetlands Park, Pacific Ocean Market Place, Costco, and more! Incredibly easy access to Hwy 225 via E Mississippi. OPEN LAYOUT: Bright and spacious atmosphere with ample light. Extra storage under the stairs. Enjoy your fully enclosed private deck, perfect for relaxing after a long day. 2 bedrooms upstairs. In unit washer dryer. NEARBY SCHOOLS: Wheeling Elementary School PK-5, Aurora Hills Middle School 0.4 mi, Gateway High School 1.5 mi NEED TO KNOW: First mo\'s rent 1 mo\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit/income. Tenant pays Xcel (electric/gas), cable, internet phone. HOA covers Trash/Water/Public Snow Removal/Grounds Maintenance. 2 pets, 1 year or older and house trained, $250 non-refundable pet fee and 25$/mo pet rent per pet. 2 Reserved/Covered parking (including 1 garage and 1 carport spots) visitor spots (1st come). Pet registration will be required upon applying ($20). 12 month lease preferred. The pool is not in service this summer. Large Deck New Paint And Carpet Private Entrance Reserved Parking Included Washer/Dryer In Unit