12843 E Louisiana Avenue
12843 E Louisiana Avenue

12843 East Louisiana Avenue
Location

12843 East Louisiana Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1733578076 ---- HIGHLIGHTS: 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome in Utah Park! Lots of storage and countertop space in the kitchen coupled with updated baths. The living room is a great space to relax and enjoy the central air conditioning. Fully enclosed deck. Private 1-car garage and carport GREAT LOCATION! Mature trees located close to Peoria Hills Park, Utah Park, Jewell Wetlands Park, Pacific Ocean Market Place, Costco, and more! Incredibly easy access to Hwy 225 via E Mississippi. OPEN LAYOUT: Bright and spacious atmosphere with ample light. Extra storage under the stairs. Enjoy your fully enclosed private deck, perfect for relaxing after a long day. 2 bedrooms upstairs. In unit washer dryer. NEARBY SCHOOLS: Wheeling Elementary School PK-5, Aurora Hills Middle School 0.4 mi, Gateway High School 1.5 mi NEED TO KNOW: First mo\'s rent 1 mo\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit/income. Tenant pays Xcel (electric/gas), cable, internet phone. HOA covers Trash/Water/Public Snow Removal/Grounds Maintenance. 2 pets, 1 year or older and house trained, $250 non-refundable pet fee and 25$/mo pet rent per pet. 2 Reserved/Covered parking (including 1 garage and 1 carport spots) visitor spots (1st come). Pet registration will be required upon applying ($20). 12 month lease preferred. The pool is not in service this summer. Large Deck New Paint And Carpet Private Entrance Reserved Parking Included Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12843 E Louisiana Avenue have any available units?
12843 E Louisiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12843 E Louisiana Avenue have?
Some of 12843 E Louisiana Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12843 E Louisiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12843 E Louisiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12843 E Louisiana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12843 E Louisiana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12843 E Louisiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12843 E Louisiana Avenue offers parking.
Does 12843 E Louisiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12843 E Louisiana Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12843 E Louisiana Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12843 E Louisiana Avenue has a pool.
Does 12843 E Louisiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12843 E Louisiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12843 E Louisiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12843 E Louisiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

