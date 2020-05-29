1233 S Joplin St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry

Modernized 4 bedroom home with four bathrooms for rent! Act fast, great locations with private backyard. A good looking family home available June 6th.



Kitchen features newly updated Tile and Granite, with Double Oven, Dining Area and kitchen-nook for informal dinners. Hardwood floors.



Family room features Gas Fireplace, Fire Pit on New Back Patio. Size-able master bedroom with spacious master bath. The remainder of the home is just as clean and spacious. Finished basement with fourth bedroom and laundry.



Great location and private.



Small Dog 35 lbs or less per owner.

No Smoking



** Maximum - no more than three non family members in home.