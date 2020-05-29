All apartments in Aurora
1233 S Joplin St
1233 S Joplin St

1233 South Joplin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1233 South Joplin Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
Modernized 4 bedroom home with four bathrooms for rent! Act fast, great locations with private backyard. A good looking family home available June 6th.

Kitchen features newly updated Tile and Granite, with Double Oven, Dining Area and kitchen-nook for informal dinners. Hardwood floors.

Family room features Gas Fireplace, Fire Pit on New Back Patio. Size-able master bedroom with spacious master bath. The remainder of the home is just as clean and spacious. Finished basement with fourth bedroom and laundry.

Great location and private.

Small Dog 35 lbs or less per owner.
No Smoking

** Maximum - no more than three non family members in home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

