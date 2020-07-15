All apartments in Aurora
12245 E. 14th Ave #205
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

12245 E. 14th Ave #205

12245 East 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12245 East 14th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
elevator
Cute 1 bdr Across from UC Medical Center - An open floor plan makes this one bedroom feel roomy. Across the street from UC Medical Center, Children's Hospital and new VA Health facility. Located near bus stop and not far from light rail as well as I-225 and I-70 makes your commute to work or ride up to the Mountain super easy. Clean and well kept, includes storage closet and small enclosed patio area. Elevator building with handicapped access ramp into building. Rent covers all utilities.

Sorry - no pets. Section 8 accepted. Application fee $35. Deposit equal to a month's rent.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4569129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 have any available units?
12245 E. 14th Ave #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 currently offering any rent specials?
12245 E. 14th Ave #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 pet-friendly?
No, 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 offer parking?
No, 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 does not offer parking.
Does 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 have a pool?
No, 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 does not have a pool.
Does 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 have accessible units?
Yes, 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 has accessible units.
Does 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 does not have units with air conditioning.
