11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse dog park parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Spacious, 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Telegraph Hill II with lots of storage. Excellent Schools Cherry Creek School District. Near Nine Mile Station and I-225; close to Cherry Creek State Park. Walk-in Closets in both bedrooms with additional storage on the patio. $1455/mo, $1480 security deposit. Water and trash is included. No Smoking. Landlord is an Equal Housing Opportunity Landlord.



Central heating/air

Wood Fireplace

One assigned parking space. Additional parking available.

Washer & Dryer Hook-ups (Washer & Dryer available for $35 a month)

Telegraph Hill II has a pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, and a dog run



While we prep this condo, pictures shown are of a similar unit, same floor plan, same community. Actual pictures coming soon.



Online or Automatic Rent Payment Available



Schools: Cherry Creek Schools:

Elementary: East Ridge

Middle: Prairie

High School: Overland



Garages available for rent.



Applications are processed in the order that they are received. An application is required for each prospective tenant over 18 years old.

Background checks include employment and income verification, credit, criminal background, and rental history with landlord references.

Documentable income in the amount of 3 times the monthly rent.

Additional security deposit and/or co-signor may be an option for those with poor or no credit.

A criminal background is not an automatic disqualification. However, applicants on the sex offender registry will not be approved.

Applicants must be current with their present landlord, have no evictions, and not be in collections with previous landlords.

Upon approval, a fee equivalent to 1/2 month's rent must be paid in order to take the unit off the market. Upon lease execution the entire fee will be credited towards tenant's security deposit. If lease is not executed, some or all of the fee will be retained by the landlord. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE2578932)