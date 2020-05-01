All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101

11907 East Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11907 East Harvard Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious, 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Telegraph Hill II with lots of storage. Excellent Schools Cherry Creek School District. Near Nine Mile Station and I-225; close to Cherry Creek State Park. Walk-in Closets in both bedrooms with additional storage on the patio. $1455/mo, $1480 security deposit. Water and trash is included. No Smoking. Landlord is an Equal Housing Opportunity Landlord.

Central heating/air
Wood Fireplace
One assigned parking space. Additional parking available.
Washer & Dryer Hook-ups (Washer & Dryer available for $35 a month)
Telegraph Hill II has a pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, and a dog run

While we prep this condo, pictures shown are of a similar unit, same floor plan, same community. Actual pictures coming soon.

Online or Automatic Rent Payment Available

Schools: Cherry Creek Schools:
Elementary: East Ridge
Middle: Prairie
High School: Overland

Garages available for rent.

Applications are processed in the order that they are received. An application is required for each prospective tenant over 18 years old.
Background checks include employment and income verification, credit, criminal background, and rental history with landlord references.
Documentable income in the amount of 3 times the monthly rent.
Additional security deposit and/or co-signor may be an option for those with poor or no credit.
A criminal background is not an automatic disqualification. However, applicants on the sex offender registry will not be approved.
Applicants must be current with their present landlord, have no evictions, and not be in collections with previous landlords.
Upon approval, a fee equivalent to 1/2 month's rent must be paid in order to take the unit off the market. Upon lease execution the entire fee will be credited towards tenant's security deposit. If lease is not executed, some or all of the fee will be retained by the landlord. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE2578932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101 have any available units?
11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101 have?
Some of 11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101 currently offering any rent specials?
11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101 is pet friendly.
Does 11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101 offer parking?
Yes, 11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101 offers parking.
Does 11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101 have a pool?
Yes, 11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101 has a pool.
Does 11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101 have accessible units?
No, 11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101 does not have accessible units.
Does 11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11907 E Harvard Ave # 4-101 has units with dishwashers.
