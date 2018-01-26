All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

1184 S. Truckee Way

1184 South Truckee Way · No Longer Available
Location

1184 South Truckee Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 4 Bed, 4 Bath in Aurora Highlands!!! - Welcome to this charming home in the heart of Aurora Highlands. The living room right through the front door is large and welcoming, a great room to greet guests. The kitchen is spacious and updated with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and a large eat in area! Towards the back of the house and off the 2 car garage you'll also find a 1/2 bathroom, and a family room with a cozy wood burning fire place! Upstairs on the 2nd level you'll find the master suite complete with an en suite, newer flooring, and double closets. There are two additional bedrooms on the 2nd level and a Full bathroom. The basement offers plenty more space for your family with yet another family room, a bedroom, and a large bathroom/laundry room combo. Washer/Dryer included. Solar Panels on the roof are sure to bring down utility cost, too! The backyard is spacious with beautiful views of the surrounding area, and a concrete patio! Easy Access to I-225 and public transportation for easy commutes.

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals.

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company

(RLNE4720511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1184 S. Truckee Way have any available units?
1184 S. Truckee Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1184 S. Truckee Way have?
Some of 1184 S. Truckee Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1184 S. Truckee Way currently offering any rent specials?
1184 S. Truckee Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1184 S. Truckee Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1184 S. Truckee Way is pet friendly.
Does 1184 S. Truckee Way offer parking?
Yes, 1184 S. Truckee Way offers parking.
Does 1184 S. Truckee Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1184 S. Truckee Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1184 S. Truckee Way have a pool?
No, 1184 S. Truckee Way does not have a pool.
Does 1184 S. Truckee Way have accessible units?
No, 1184 S. Truckee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1184 S. Truckee Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1184 S. Truckee Way does not have units with dishwashers.
