1184 S. Truckee Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 4 Bed, 4 Bath in Aurora Highlands!!! - Welcome to this charming home in the heart of Aurora Highlands. The living room right through the front door is large and welcoming, a great room to greet guests. The kitchen is spacious and updated with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and a large eat in area! Towards the back of the house and off the 2 car garage you'll also find a 1/2 bathroom, and a family room with a cozy wood burning fire place! Upstairs on the 2nd level you'll find the master suite complete with an en suite, newer flooring, and double closets. There are two additional bedrooms on the 2nd level and a Full bathroom. The basement offers plenty more space for your family with yet another family room, a bedroom, and a large bathroom/laundry room combo. Washer/Dryer included. Solar Panels on the roof are sure to bring down utility cost, too! The backyard is spacious with beautiful views of the surrounding area, and a concrete patio! Easy Access to I-225 and public transportation for easy commutes.



