All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 11688 E Bayaud Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
11688 E Bayaud Dr
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

11688 E Bayaud Dr

11688 E Bayaud Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Highline Villages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11688 E Bayaud Dr, Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Villages

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
garage
11688 E Bayaud Dr Available 05/10/19 - This nice, 2 bedroom townhome is just right. Youll enjoy well-sized bedrooms, both upstairs, and a cozy fireplace in the living room. This home has plenty of natural sunlight indoors, and balcony for enjoying it outdoors in your own private space. Additionally, there is plenty of green-space to enjoy, and an attached garage with additional space for storage, exercise equipment, your motorcycle or other toys. Situated in a desirable part of Aurora, youll be near bus routes, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3806782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11688 E Bayaud Dr have any available units?
11688 E Bayaud Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11688 E Bayaud Dr have?
Some of 11688 E Bayaud Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11688 E Bayaud Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11688 E Bayaud Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11688 E Bayaud Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11688 E Bayaud Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 11688 E Bayaud Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11688 E Bayaud Dr offers parking.
Does 11688 E Bayaud Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11688 E Bayaud Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11688 E Bayaud Dr have a pool?
No, 11688 E Bayaud Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11688 E Bayaud Dr have accessible units?
No, 11688 E Bayaud Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11688 E Bayaud Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11688 E Bayaud Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College