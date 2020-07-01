1132 Lansing St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

Good location on a quiet street 1 mile from UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus. Close to parks and easy access to convenient shopping. The interior has been updated with new carpet and paint throughout. Brand new full bathroom. New kitchen cabinets and counters with stainless steel fridge. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Large fenced backyard. Pets negotiable with nonrefundable pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. No Section 8. Available for immediate move-in. Rent: $1545. Security Deposit: $1545. Application fee: $55 per adult occupant. $150 lease admin fee. $7/month processing & reporting fee. Book a showing online: https://showmojo.com/l/13d366d0b5