1132 Lansing St

1132 Lansing Street, Aurora, CO 80010 Del Mar Parkway
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Good location on a quiet street 1 mile from UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus. Close to parks and easy access to convenient shopping. The interior has been updated with new carpet and paint throughout. Brand new full bathroom. New kitchen cabinets and counters with stainless steel fridge. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Large fenced backyard. Pets negotiable with nonrefundable pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. No Section 8. Available for immediate move-in. Rent: $1545. Security Deposit: $1545. Application fee: $55 per adult occupant. $150 lease admin fee. $7/month processing & reporting fee. Book a showing online: https://showmojo.com/l/13d366d0b5
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
