1132 Lansing St

1132 Lansing Street · No Longer Available
Location

1132 Lansing Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Good location on a quiet street 1 mile from UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus. Close to parks and easy access to convenient shopping. The interior has been updated with new carpet and paint throughout. Brand new full bathroom. New kitchen cabinets and counters with stainless steel fridge. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Large fenced backyard. Pets negotiable with nonrefundable pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. No Section 8. Available for immediate move-in. Rent: $1545. Security Deposit: $1545. Application fee: $55 per adult occupant. $150 lease admin fee. $7/month processing & reporting fee. Book a showing online: https://showmojo.com/l/13d366d0b5

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Lansing St have any available units?
1132 Lansing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1132 Lansing St have?
Some of 1132 Lansing St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 Lansing St currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Lansing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Lansing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 Lansing St is pet friendly.
Does 1132 Lansing St offer parking?
No, 1132 Lansing St does not offer parking.
Does 1132 Lansing St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1132 Lansing St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Lansing St have a pool?
Yes, 1132 Lansing St has a pool.
Does 1132 Lansing St have accessible units?
No, 1132 Lansing St does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Lansing St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 Lansing St does not have units with dishwashers.

