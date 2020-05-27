All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 9 2019 at 7:44 AM

11230 E Alaska Pl

11230 East Alaska Place · No Longer Available
Location

11230 East Alaska Place, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This Charming Aurora Home is just South of E Alameda Ave with convenient access to Expo Park and so much more!

AVAIL 07/09/2018

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

Details:
3BR/2BA located in the heart of the Aurora neighborhood
HUGE Kitchen and Yard
1,059 Square Feet
Refrigerator, Range/Stove/Oven, and Dishwasher
Tons of Kitchen Counter Space & Storage
HUGE Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Washer/Dryer Hookups!
Enclosed Back Yard with Tons of Room
Great location for biking
Brand New Furnace

The closest grocery stores are King Soopers, Sprouts Farmer's Market, and Safeway. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, SONDER Coffee & Tea, and Quince Essential Coffee House. Nearby restaurants include Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, Fidel East African Restaurant, and Pho 99. Nearby parks include Expo Park, Highline Park & Ballfields, and Ben Bezoff Park. Easy access to E Alameda Ave, Havana St, and I-225!

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per Pet (2 max)

NO SEC 8!

Resident Utilities: Aurora Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, Choice of Cable/Internet.

$1,775 Rent/month - $1,775 Security Deposit

HURRY YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS HOME IN PERSON TO BELIEVE IT!

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

*We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11230 E Alaska Pl have any available units?
11230 E Alaska Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11230 E Alaska Pl have?
Some of 11230 E Alaska Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11230 E Alaska Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11230 E Alaska Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11230 E Alaska Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11230 E Alaska Pl is pet friendly.
Does 11230 E Alaska Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11230 E Alaska Pl offers parking.
Does 11230 E Alaska Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11230 E Alaska Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11230 E Alaska Pl have a pool?
No, 11230 E Alaska Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11230 E Alaska Pl have accessible units?
No, 11230 E Alaska Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11230 E Alaska Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11230 E Alaska Pl has units with dishwashers.
