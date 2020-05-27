11230 E Alaska Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This Charming Aurora Home is just South of E Alameda Ave with convenient access to Expo Park and so much more!



AVAIL 07/09/2018



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



Details:

3BR/2BA located in the heart of the Aurora neighborhood

HUGE Kitchen and Yard

1,059 Square Feet

Refrigerator, Range/Stove/Oven, and Dishwasher

Tons of Kitchen Counter Space & Storage

HUGE Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)

Washer/Dryer Hookups!

Enclosed Back Yard with Tons of Room

Great location for biking

Brand New Furnace



The closest grocery stores are King Soopers, Sprouts Farmer's Market, and Safeway. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, SONDER Coffee & Tea, and Quince Essential Coffee House. Nearby restaurants include Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, Fidel East African Restaurant, and Pho 99. Nearby parks include Expo Park, Highline Park & Ballfields, and Ben Bezoff Park. Easy access to E Alameda Ave, Havana St, and I-225!



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per Pet (2 max)



NO SEC 8!



Resident Utilities: Aurora Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, Choice of Cable/Internet.



$1,775 Rent/month - $1,775 Security Deposit



HURRY YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS HOME IN PERSON TO BELIEVE IT!



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



*We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com*