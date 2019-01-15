10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

- If you are looking for something clean, nice and fresh and has been totally remodeled, then this is the one.



This condo was totally remodeled with new laminate floors, new decorator picked paint colors, redesigned kitchen with new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, new blinds etc. and is in a terrific location off Exposition between Alameda and Mississippi.

Off the kitchen is a breakfast nook with plenty of room for a table and chairs. An oversize door with new patio blinds leads to the covered balcony with sliding glass door with southern exposure.



The living room is already wired for cable and has a tiled entry way. The bathroom has a newer upgraded cabinet with new mirror and perhaps the best shower around with almost unlimited hot water and decorator picked glass doors. The bedroom has a large double closet, new window and new blinds.



There is central air conditioning and plenty of off street parking and the development is close to major road arteries and shopping and is steps away from Expo park.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



(RLNE5080528)