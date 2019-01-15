All apartments in Aurora
10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319
10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319

10732 East Exposition Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10732 East Exposition Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
- If you are looking for something clean, nice and fresh and has been totally remodeled, then this is the one.

This condo was totally remodeled with new laminate floors, new decorator picked paint colors, redesigned kitchen with new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, new blinds etc. and is in a terrific location off Exposition between Alameda and Mississippi.
Off the kitchen is a breakfast nook with plenty of room for a table and chairs. An oversize door with new patio blinds leads to the covered balcony with sliding glass door with southern exposure.

The living room is already wired for cable and has a tiled entry way. The bathroom has a newer upgraded cabinet with new mirror and perhaps the best shower around with almost unlimited hot water and decorator picked glass doors. The bedroom has a large double closet, new window and new blinds.

There is central air conditioning and plenty of off street parking and the development is close to major road arteries and shopping and is steps away from Expo park.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

(RLNE5080528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319 have any available units?
10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319 have?
Some of 10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319 currently offering any rent specials?
10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319 pet-friendly?
No, 10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319 offer parking?
Yes, 10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319 offers parking.
Does 10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319 have a pool?
No, 10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319 does not have a pool.
Does 10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319 have accessible units?
No, 10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319 does not have accessible units.
Does 10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10732 E. Exposition Ave. 319 does not have units with dishwashers.
