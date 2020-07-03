10669 E Utah Pl, Aurora, CO 80012

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home MOVE IN READY FOR $1100. In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 2x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes) * Resident Pays Heat * Resident Pays Electricity * Resident Pays Gas * Resident Pays Water * Lease Term: Other Pets such as cats/dogs are allowed. To obtain more information on this property, schedule an appointment, or submit an application please call or text. (702) 483-7281