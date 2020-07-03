All apartments in Aurora
10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012

Location

10669 E Utah Pl, Aurora, CO 80012
Village East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home MOVE IN READY FOR $1100. In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 2x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes) * Resident Pays Heat * Resident Pays Electricity * Resident Pays Gas * Resident Pays Water * Lease Term: Other Pets such as cats/dogs are allowed. To obtain more information on this property, schedule an appointment, or submit an application please call or text. (702) 483-7281

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012 have any available units?
10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012 currently offering any rent specials?
10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012 is pet friendly.
Does 10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012 offer parking?
No, 10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012 does not offer parking.
Does 10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012 have a pool?
No, 10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012 does not have a pool.
Does 10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012 have accessible units?
No, 10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012 does not have accessible units.
Does 10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10669 E Utah Pl Aurora, CO 80012 does not have units with air conditioning.

