10301 E Evans Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Incredibly spacious townhome that lives like a single-family home! Check out the full video tour and schedule a showing on my website www.SRENTS.com ** This property has a generous 2,569 sq. ft. finished living space. 4 beds, 3 1/2 baths. Great open floor plan w/ main level living/family room, large dining room that opens to a beautifully renovated kitchen with stainless appliances and slab countertops. The upper level offers a master suite w/ ensuite bathroom and large closet space. The upper level has 2 additional bedrooms for a total of 3 beds on one level. New carpet has been installed on the stairs and master bedroom. The basement is finished w/ a large media/family room, bathroom and 4th bed that is non-conforming but just needs a wardrobe to be conforming. Oversized 2-car garage and a large patio off of the dining room. Small dogs and cats considered w/ owner approval and refundable pet deposit. Longer leases strongly preferred. Water/Sewer, trash and HOA paid by owner.