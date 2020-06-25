All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 10301 E Evans Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
10301 E Evans Avenue
Last updated June 14 2019 at 5:34 PM

10301 E Evans Avenue

10301 East Evans Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Dayton Triangle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10301 East Evans Avenue, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Incredibly spacious townhome that lives like a single-family home! Check out the full video tour and schedule a showing on my website www.SRENTS.com ** This property has a generous 2,569 sq. ft. finished living space. 4 beds, 3 1/2 baths. Great open floor plan w/ main level living/family room, large dining room that opens to a beautifully renovated kitchen with stainless appliances and slab countertops. The upper level offers a master suite w/ ensuite bathroom and large closet space. The upper level has 2 additional bedrooms for a total of 3 beds on one level. New carpet has been installed on the stairs and master bedroom. The basement is finished w/ a large media/family room, bathroom and 4th bed that is non-conforming but just needs a wardrobe to be conforming. Oversized 2-car garage and a large patio off of the dining room. Small dogs and cats considered w/ owner approval and refundable pet deposit. Longer leases strongly preferred. Water/Sewer, trash and HOA paid by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10301 E Evans Avenue have any available units?
10301 E Evans Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 10301 E Evans Avenue have?
Some of 10301 E Evans Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10301 E Evans Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10301 E Evans Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10301 E Evans Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10301 E Evans Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10301 E Evans Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10301 E Evans Avenue offers parking.
Does 10301 E Evans Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10301 E Evans Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10301 E Evans Avenue have a pool?
No, 10301 E Evans Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10301 E Evans Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10301 E Evans Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10301 E Evans Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10301 E Evans Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College