Great rental in a nice area of Whittier, Very desirable school, Jordan. 2 nice size bedrooms with 2 remodeled bathrooms, new paint, fenced back yard and side yard, laundry hookups and a single car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16218 Haldane Street have any available units?
16218 Haldane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
Is 16218 Haldane Street currently offering any rent specials?
16218 Haldane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.