/
/
/
lowell
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
118 Apartments for rent in Lowell, La Habra Heights, CA
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
3 Units Available
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.
Results within 1 mile of Lowell
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
4 Units Available
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
2 Units Available
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vista Ridge in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
6 Units Available
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Habra Woods Apartments in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1182 Steele
1182 Steele Drive, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,299
2189 sqft
Single Story Pool home in Brea - Single Story Home. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Formal living, and dining room, office and library, cozy family room with fire place, bar and a refreshing pool with lots of entertaining space.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1210 W Lambert Rd Unit 60
1210 West Lambert Road, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Woodlake Village Condo has 992 Sqft. Ceramic tile flooring at entry, kitchen, and bathroom. "Wood look" porcelain flooring in the living room and hallway. Earth tone carpeting in both bedrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15811 Citrustree Road
15811 Citrustree Road, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1300 sqft
**NOW AVAILABLE** Prime location - home located on secluded cul de sac - Whittwood Home - Prime location - home located on secluded cul de sac. Walk to Whittwood Mall and restaurants. 3 bdrm / 1.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
409 W Mountain View Avenue
409 West Mountain View Avenue, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1042 sqft
Move-in condition 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom town home in nice area of La Habra. Laminated wood floor through out. Sit-in bay window in spacious living room with cozy fireplace.
1 of 19
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
16905 Chalford Court
16905 Chalford Court, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1199 sqft
Welcome home to 16905 Chalford Ct in Hacienda Heights. This wonderfully recently remodeled 3 bed 2.5 bath town house with attached 2 car garage will leave you with nothing more to be desired.
1 of 1
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
3249 Pozo Drive
3249 Pozo Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2336 sqft
LOVELY REMODELED HOME 4 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL AND 3/4 BATHS. NEW TILE FLOORS, NEWER CARPETS, REMODELED BATHS AND KITCHEN. QUIET AREA. HUGE YARD. CENTRAL AIR, NEED CREDIT REPORT FOR EVERYONE OVER 18. NEED FIRST MONTHS RENT+ DEPOSIT.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
536 W. Greenwood Ave.
536 West Greenwood Avenue, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1660 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Craftsman Home - RENT ME! - A Beautiful Remodeled Craftsman Home sits on a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to schools, stores and restaurants.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
13404 La Jolla Circle
13404 La Jolla Circle, La Mirada, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1067 sqft
Landmark Senior Community in La Mirada. 55+can live this community. Gated Community 24 Hours 7 days. Upper Level Unite, Kitchen Granite counter Top, Laminate wood floor ( Living Room, Dining Area, Floor).
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
16521 Stonehaven Court
16521 Stonehaven Court, La Mirada, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1051 sqft
LISTING AGENT SHANELL CHOI 714-742-2378 SHANELLKCHOI@GMAIL.COM
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
15214 Fernview St
15214 Fernview Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
This property will not last.
Results within 5 miles of Lowell
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,336
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,755
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
950 sqft
Quiet, gated community with spacious apartment homes featuring private patios or balconies, ample parking and hardwood-style flooring. Large swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour laundry center. Close to major highways.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
20 Units Available
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,641
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
940 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
7 Units Available
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1137 sqft
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
2 Units Available
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAHacienda Heights, CARowland Heights, CALa Habra, CAWhittier, CABrea, CALa Mirada, CA