Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Famed mid-century Sunset Lanai - Design by modernist, Edward Fickett, FAIA, circa 1952 - Architect of the stars & U.S.A.Presidential advisor. Constructed by renowned George Alexander. Renewed by Owner in 2013. Enter through your private 750 s.f.sky-lighted Lanai, an open sided, roofed veranda complete with bar & storage room and bar. Vaulted ceilings, beautiful wide plank hardwood & mosaic tile flooring. Living and Dining with Fickett-style modern Bar with Kitchen pass-through make up the Great room, with city light views. Over 25 feet ofMaster BR closets. Casual dining space for dinette and kit breakfast bar seating or entertainment preparation. Ubatuba polished slab granite counters in Kit w/ 5-burner gas range, stainless steel appliances. Exceptional light throughout. No common walls. A must see. Owner pays for AC, water, gas, electric included in rent. Lanai laundry. Classic 60's pool. Potential 2nd parking space. Total approx. s.f.=2,000 interior plus 750 s.f. Lanai=2,750 s.f.