All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like Sunset Lanai.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
Sunset Lanai
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

Sunset Lanai

1422 North Sweetzer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1422 North Sweetzer Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Famed mid-century Sunset Lanai - Design by modernist, Edward Fickett, FAIA, circa 1952 - Architect of the stars & U.S.A.Presidential advisor. Constructed by renowned George Alexander. Renewed by Owner in 2013. Enter through your private 750 s.f.sky-lighted Lanai, an open sided, roofed veranda complete with bar & storage room and bar. Vaulted ceilings, beautiful wide plank hardwood & mosaic tile flooring. Living and Dining with Fickett-style modern Bar with Kitchen pass-through make up the Great room, with city light views. Over 25 feet ofMaster BR closets. Casual dining space for dinette and kit breakfast bar seating or entertainment preparation. Ubatuba polished slab granite counters in Kit w/ 5-burner gas range, stainless steel appliances. Exceptional light throughout. No common walls. A must see. Owner pays for AC, water, gas, electric included in rent. Lanai laundry. Classic 60's pool. Potential 2nd parking space. Total approx. s.f.=2,000 interior plus 750 s.f. Lanai=2,750 s.f.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunset Lanai have any available units?
Sunset Lanai doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does Sunset Lanai have?
Some of Sunset Lanai's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunset Lanai currently offering any rent specials?
Sunset Lanai is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunset Lanai pet-friendly?
No, Sunset Lanai is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does Sunset Lanai offer parking?
Yes, Sunset Lanai offers parking.
Does Sunset Lanai have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sunset Lanai offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunset Lanai have a pool?
Yes, Sunset Lanai has a pool.
Does Sunset Lanai have accessible units?
No, Sunset Lanai does not have accessible units.
Does Sunset Lanai have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunset Lanai has units with dishwashers.
Does Sunset Lanai have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sunset Lanai has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Villa Francisca
930 North Palm Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Hollywood 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Apartments
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts