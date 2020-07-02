All apartments in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
9331 DOHENY Road
9331 DOHENY Road

9331 Doheny Road · No Longer Available
Location

9331 Doheny Road, West Hollywood, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous completely brand new remodeled home in the heart of Beverly Hills. Gated community in Beverly Hills. Tennis court. You are close to Sunset to all the famous restaurants and Soho House. Perfect home for privacy. Top of the line appliances. All bedrooms are en-suite. Available short term and long term lease. 2 car garage. 3 additional spots in front of house for the home so total of 5 parking spots

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9331 DOHENY Road have any available units?
9331 DOHENY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 9331 DOHENY Road have?
Some of 9331 DOHENY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9331 DOHENY Road currently offering any rent specials?
9331 DOHENY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9331 DOHENY Road pet-friendly?
No, 9331 DOHENY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 9331 DOHENY Road offer parking?
Yes, 9331 DOHENY Road offers parking.
Does 9331 DOHENY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9331 DOHENY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9331 DOHENY Road have a pool?
Yes, 9331 DOHENY Road has a pool.
Does 9331 DOHENY Road have accessible units?
No, 9331 DOHENY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9331 DOHENY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9331 DOHENY Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9331 DOHENY Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9331 DOHENY Road does not have units with air conditioning.

