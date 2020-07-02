9331 DOHENY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous completely brand new remodeled home in the heart of Beverly Hills. Gated community in Beverly Hills. Tennis court. You are close to Sunset to all the famous restaurants and Soho House. Perfect home for privacy. Top of the line appliances. All bedrooms are en-suite. Available short term and long term lease. 2 car garage. 3 additional spots in front of house for the home so total of 5 parking spots