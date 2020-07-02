9331 Doheny Road, West Hollywood, CA 90210 Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Gorgeous completely brand new remodeled home in the heart of Beverly Hills. Gated community in Beverly Hills. Tennis court. You are close to Sunset to all the famous restaurants and Soho House. Perfect home for privacy. Top of the line appliances. All bedrooms are en-suite. Available short term and long term lease. 2 car garage. 3 additional spots in front of house for the home so total of 5 parking spots
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.
