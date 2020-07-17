9000 CYNTHIA Street

Amenities

Two story penthouse in PRIME WeHo, 1.5 blocks from Beverly Hills. This 3 bed/3 bath 1,976 sqft condo is flooded with natural light and offers beautiful south facing views of the city and brand new floors throughout. Spacious living room showcases dramatic two story ceilings and fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with lots of storage, stainless appliances, ample counter space + breakfast bar. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and balcony access for your morning coffee. Master bath offers dual vanities, large tub + separate walk in glass shower. Second bedroom has a walk in closet and balcony access. Hang all of your best art on the vast amounts of wall space, creating your own personal art showroom! Separate loft with closet and full bath and it's own balcony - would also make a great office. Enjoy the sparkling pool and spa, as well as club room with full kitchen. 2 side by side parking spaces. A stones throw from Soho House, Boa, shopping, etc