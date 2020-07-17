All apartments in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
9000 CYNTHIA Street
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:05 PM

9000 CYNTHIA Street

9000 W Cynthia St · No Longer Available
Location

9000 W Cynthia St, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Two story penthouse in PRIME WeHo, 1.5 blocks from Beverly Hills. This 3 bed/3 bath 1,976 sqft condo is flooded with natural light and offers beautiful south facing views of the city and brand new floors throughout. Spacious living room showcases dramatic two story ceilings and fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with lots of storage, stainless appliances, ample counter space + breakfast bar. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and balcony access for your morning coffee. Master bath offers dual vanities, large tub + separate walk in glass shower. Second bedroom has a walk in closet and balcony access. Hang all of your best art on the vast amounts of wall space, creating your own personal art showroom! Separate loft with closet and full bath and it's own balcony - would also make a great office. Enjoy the sparkling pool and spa, as well as club room with full kitchen. 2 side by side parking spaces. A stones throw from Soho House, Boa, shopping, etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9000 CYNTHIA Street have any available units?
9000 CYNTHIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 9000 CYNTHIA Street have?
Some of 9000 CYNTHIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9000 CYNTHIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
9000 CYNTHIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9000 CYNTHIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 9000 CYNTHIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 9000 CYNTHIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 9000 CYNTHIA Street offers parking.
Does 9000 CYNTHIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9000 CYNTHIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9000 CYNTHIA Street have a pool?
Yes, 9000 CYNTHIA Street has a pool.
Does 9000 CYNTHIA Street have accessible units?
No, 9000 CYNTHIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9000 CYNTHIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9000 CYNTHIA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9000 CYNTHIA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9000 CYNTHIA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
