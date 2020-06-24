All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:18 AM

8972 VISTA GRANDE Street

8972 Vista Grande Street · No Longer Available
Location

8972 Vista Grande Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This beautifully updated 2BR/2BA house featuring a refreshing pool is located in the desirable Norma Triangle area of West Hollywood. Skylights throughout the house fill this charming home with natural light. The spacious living room features a fireplace and French doors leading to a charming outdoor patio with a fountain. This inviting home is light and bright and offers top of the line finishes, such as hardwood floors, recessed lighting and central HVAC. The remodeled kitchen has stainless appliances, white custom cabinets and stone counters. French doors from the kitchen lead to the deck overlooking the pool. The master bedroom suite has large closets and an en suite bathroom. The property has off-street parking for two vehicles on the securely gated driveway. This quiet tree-lined block is close to great shopping, hip restaurants and all the best that West Hollywood has to offer. Landlord pays for pool service and gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8972 VISTA GRANDE Street have any available units?
8972 VISTA GRANDE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8972 VISTA GRANDE Street have?
Some of 8972 VISTA GRANDE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8972 VISTA GRANDE Street currently offering any rent specials?
8972 VISTA GRANDE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8972 VISTA GRANDE Street pet-friendly?
No, 8972 VISTA GRANDE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8972 VISTA GRANDE Street offer parking?
Yes, 8972 VISTA GRANDE Street offers parking.
Does 8972 VISTA GRANDE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8972 VISTA GRANDE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8972 VISTA GRANDE Street have a pool?
Yes, 8972 VISTA GRANDE Street has a pool.
Does 8972 VISTA GRANDE Street have accessible units?
No, 8972 VISTA GRANDE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8972 VISTA GRANDE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8972 VISTA GRANDE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8972 VISTA GRANDE Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8972 VISTA GRANDE Street has units with air conditioning.
