8972 VISTA GRANDE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

This beautifully updated 2BR/2BA house featuring a refreshing pool is located in the desirable Norma Triangle area of West Hollywood. Skylights throughout the house fill this charming home with natural light. The spacious living room features a fireplace and French doors leading to a charming outdoor patio with a fountain. This inviting home is light and bright and offers top of the line finishes, such as hardwood floors, recessed lighting and central HVAC. The remodeled kitchen has stainless appliances, white custom cabinets and stone counters. French doors from the kitchen lead to the deck overlooking the pool. The master bedroom suite has large closets and an en suite bathroom. The property has off-street parking for two vehicles on the securely gated driveway. This quiet tree-lined block is close to great shopping, hip restaurants and all the best that West Hollywood has to offer. Landlord pays for pool service and gardener.