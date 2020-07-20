8961 DICKS Street

Amenities

Located in the heart of the highly desired neighborhood of Norma Triangle, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom 1920s bungalow is the perfect mix of urban living and the California lifestyle, a short distance to the Sunset Strip, Santa Monica Blvd, and Beverly Hills. Charming homes with details such as original hardwood floors. Escape to a private patio surrounded by lush vegetation, citrus trees and bougainvillea. At the heart of the home is the completely remodeled open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom and guest bathroom have also been updated. Bonus semi-converted garage provides a great office space or additional storage. This home is located three blocks away from the coveted 10/10 rated WeHo Elementary. Available beginning July 1st, this special home awaits your arrival.