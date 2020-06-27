8929 ASHCROFT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A hidden treasure set behind greenery, this home captures the stylish side of tranquility. As you enter the gate, a beautiful rose garden leads to a charming porch. Once inside, the open floor plan welcomes you to the newly remodeled living and kitchen area perfect for entertaining. French doors lead you to the private backyard and spacious guest house with a full bath acting as an additional suite not included in the square footage. Residing on a very quiet and peaceful street, and walking distance from all the best restaurants, nightlife and shopping the city has to offer, this is a jewel that rarely becomes available. Will go fast!