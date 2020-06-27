All apartments in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
8929 ASHCROFT Avenue
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

8929 ASHCROFT Avenue

8929 Ashcroft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8929 Ashcroft Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A hidden treasure set behind greenery, this home captures the stylish side of tranquility. As you enter the gate, a beautiful rose garden leads to a charming porch. Once inside, the open floor plan welcomes you to the newly remodeled living and kitchen area perfect for entertaining. French doors lead you to the private backyard and spacious guest house with a full bath acting as an additional suite not included in the square footage. Residing on a very quiet and peaceful street, and walking distance from all the best restaurants, nightlife and shopping the city has to offer, this is a jewel that rarely becomes available. Will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8929 ASHCROFT Avenue have any available units?
8929 ASHCROFT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8929 ASHCROFT Avenue have?
Some of 8929 ASHCROFT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8929 ASHCROFT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8929 ASHCROFT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8929 ASHCROFT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8929 ASHCROFT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8929 ASHCROFT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8929 ASHCROFT Avenue offers parking.
Does 8929 ASHCROFT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8929 ASHCROFT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8929 ASHCROFT Avenue have a pool?
No, 8929 ASHCROFT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8929 ASHCROFT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8929 ASHCROFT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8929 ASHCROFT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8929 ASHCROFT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8929 ASHCROFT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8929 ASHCROFT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
