/
West Hollywood, CA
/
8819 DORRINGTON Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8819 DORRINGTON Avenue

8819 Dorrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8819 Dorrington Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
alarm system
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
Stunning Spanish bungalow located in prime Robertson and Melrose location. Beautifully remodeled in a desirable part of West Hollywood. Bright open floor plan with high-end Miele appliances including gas cook top, hood, stove, dishwasher, washing machine, espresso machine, and Sub Zero refrigerator. The home is beautifully laid out with hardwood floors, alarm system, professionally designed closet, and dressing area, electric gates, and Nest and DoorBird system. The bonus room is approximately 600 square feet with its own entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8819 DORRINGTON Avenue have any available units?
8819 DORRINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8819 DORRINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 8819 DORRINGTON Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8819 DORRINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8819 DORRINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8819 DORRINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8819 DORRINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8819 DORRINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8819 DORRINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 8819 DORRINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8819 DORRINGTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8819 DORRINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 8819 DORRINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8819 DORRINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8819 DORRINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8819 DORRINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8819 DORRINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8819 DORRINGTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8819 DORRINGTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
