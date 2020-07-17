8819 DORRINGTON Avenue

Amenities

Stunning Spanish bungalow located in prime Robertson and Melrose location. Beautifully remodeled in a desirable part of West Hollywood. Bright open floor plan with high-end Miele appliances including gas cook top, hood, stove, dishwasher, washing machine, espresso machine, and Sub Zero refrigerator. The home is beautifully laid out with hardwood floors, alarm system, professionally designed closet, and dressing area, electric gates, and Nest and DoorBird system. The bonus room is approximately 600 square feet with its own entrance.