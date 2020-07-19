8703 West WEST KNOLL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished range Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Enjoy a dramatic, Hollywood style entrance from the elevator directly into this beautiful and light-filled condo. Perfect for entertaining inside and out with plenty of outdoor space and dramatic views overlooking the LA basin. This spacious condo can be rented furnished or partially furnished along with some of the dramatic artwork. This home is perfect for the discerning client who is looking for a West Hollywood pied-~-terre that is move-in ready or just a stylish place to call home.