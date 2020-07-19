All apartments in West Hollywood
8703 West WEST KNOLL Drive
8703 West WEST KNOLL Drive

8703 N West Knoll Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8703 N West Knoll Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
elevator
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Enjoy a dramatic, Hollywood style entrance from the elevator directly into this beautiful and light-filled condo. Perfect for entertaining inside and out with plenty of outdoor space and dramatic views overlooking the LA basin. This spacious condo can be rented furnished or partially furnished along with some of the dramatic artwork. This home is perfect for the discerning client who is looking for a West Hollywood pied-~-terre that is move-in ready or just a stylish place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

