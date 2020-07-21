8400 DE LONGPRE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar elevator parking pool garage hot tub

Incredible Views! Mint Location! Breezy & light; Living room balcony faces tree lined street. Kitchen and Dining room have southern city views. Unit is directly adjacent to massive roof top deck which offers 360 degree panoramic views. Gated garage parking! Fabulous year+ rental. Pool and spa heated year round. Top floor condo with an abundance of natural light featuring city views and privacy. Designer finishes include kitchen with granite counter-tops; Balcony overlooking the landmark Sunset Tower Hotel; Double pane UV windows; Large bedroom with great closet space; Designer remodeled bathroom with walk in shower: Front-loading community washers and dryers on every level. One block from Sunset Boulevard, steps from William Hart Park, Saddle Ranch, The Comedy Store, coffee shops, fine restaurants and public transportation. No pets; no smoking.