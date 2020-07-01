All apartments in West Hollywood
Location

8102 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large two bedroom one bathroom home in the HEART of West Hollywood! This is an entertainer’s dream with a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, open floor plan, large French windows that lead out to your beautiful yard, and luscious hardwood floors. This has it all: stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, dishwasher, central air and heat, gardener included, and parking! So close to restaurants, shops, grocery, Sunset Strip, cute bars and night clubs, and much much more.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available 4/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8102 Norton Avenue have any available units?
8102 Norton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8102 Norton Avenue have?
Some of 8102 Norton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8102 Norton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8102 Norton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8102 Norton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8102 Norton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8102 Norton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8102 Norton Avenue offers parking.
Does 8102 Norton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8102 Norton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8102 Norton Avenue have a pool?
No, 8102 Norton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8102 Norton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8102 Norton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8102 Norton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8102 Norton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8102 Norton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8102 Norton Avenue has units with air conditioning.

