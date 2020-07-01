8102 Norton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Large two bedroom one bathroom home in the HEART of West Hollywood! This is an entertainer’s dream with a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, open floor plan, large French windows that lead out to your beautiful yard, and luscious hardwood floors. This has it all: stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, dishwasher, central air and heat, gardener included, and parking! So close to restaurants, shops, grocery, Sunset Strip, cute bars and night clubs, and much much more.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available 4/1/20

