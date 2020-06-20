All apartments in West Hollywood
7705 Norton Ave.

7705 Norton Avenue · (310) 622-5166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7705 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7705 Norton Ave. · Avail. Jun 26

$4,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7705 Norton Ave. Available 06/26/20 Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath Craftsman Home in West Hollywood! - Available on July 15th, 2020.

Situated on West Hollywood, just north of Santa Monica Blvd., this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom craftsman house has all the original character. Enjoy your morning coffee or an evening glass of wine on the large front porch.

*2 Bedrooms
*1 Bathroom
*1,200 Square Feet of living space
*Large, Tranquil Back yard with Mature Trees Perfect for Entertaining
*5,200 Sqft Lot
*Beautifully Landscaped Front Yard
*Craftsman Bungalow Style
*Hardwood and Tile Throughout - No Carpet
*Refrigerator
*Oven with Gas Range
*Full size Washer and Dryer
*Dishwasher
*Detached garage for storage
*Plenty of Parking

Call/text Omid to schedule a showing: (310)622-5166

MONTHLY RENT: $4,495
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $4,495 (on approved credit)
Minimum 1 Year Lease Required

Dogs/Cats ok up to 30 pounds with a $500 additional security deposit. Limit of 2 pets.

***If the apartment or home you are applying for accepts pets, you must complete a pet profile & pet screening application for each pet by visiting the following link: www.petscreening.com/referral/wnavs4aSBrAE. This also applies for assistance animal accommodation requests. The pet application fee is $20 for the first pet, $15 for the second pet and $0 (no charge) for assistance animal accommodation requests.***

Resident Responsible for Water, Trash, Gas & Electric
Landlord pays for monthly gardening service

Resident Benefits Package & Renter’s Insurance:
All new residents will be enrolled in our benefits package and renter’s insurance for an additional monthly fee as additional rent. This package provides payment and services benefits as well as enrolling you in the landlord’s renter’s insurance program that provides insurance coverage for your personal belongings and accidental property damage. This package is mandatory for all leases.

HOW TO APPLY & RENTAL APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

*Completed rental application for each prospective resident 18 years of age or older.
*$45 application fee for each application (cash is not accepted).
*Valid government issued photo ID.
*If you are employed: 3 most recent consecutive paystubs. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.
*If you are self-employed: All pages of two years recent PERSONAL tax returns
and all pages of three months recent PERSONAL bank statements are required. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.

Call/text Omid to schedule a showing: (310)622-5166

*KNOW BEFORE YOU APPLY*
*Please visit the following website to review the Rental application Process & Criteria.
http://www.ingeniousassetgroup.com/properties/rental-app-screening-criteria-disclosure/

Photos in this ad are a representation and may not reflect the actual home that is currently available

Professionally managed by Ingenious Asset Group, Inc.

If applicant(s) make any derogatory or offensive comments in any way shape or form either verbally or written, and/or act in a threatening, combative, intoxicated or disorderly manner, during any phase of the application process and lease process the application may be denied. This also applies if the lease has been signed and applicants have not yet taken possession of the home/unit.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Every effort is made to provide reliable and accurate information. However, changes can and do take place to cause inaccurate information to be inadvertently presented. IAG encourages all applicants to verify schools, allowable pets, expected features, or any and all concerns prior to submitting an application and signing a lease agreement. Any information posted on this advertisement does NOT constitute a written agreement or guarantee of the facts stated.

All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE

(RLNE5803598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7705 Norton Ave. have any available units?
7705 Norton Ave. has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7705 Norton Ave. have?
Some of 7705 Norton Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7705 Norton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7705 Norton Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7705 Norton Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7705 Norton Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7705 Norton Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7705 Norton Ave. does offer parking.
Does 7705 Norton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7705 Norton Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7705 Norton Ave. have a pool?
No, 7705 Norton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7705 Norton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7705 Norton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7705 Norton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7705 Norton Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7705 Norton Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7705 Norton Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
