West Hollywood, CA
7171 Lexington Avenue
Last updated January 6 2020 at 7:57 AM

7171 Lexington Avenue

7171 Lexington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7171 Lexington Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Modern + Updated Large and Stays Cool Lower Unit with Natural Light 1BR with Chef Kitchen Granite Counter with Deep Sink + Hardwood Floor on Prime Tree Lined Gorgeous Street right next to Target and Formosa Cafe! Super prime West Hollywood Location. Includes one on-site parking space. Laundry facility is on-site. If you are moving from San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA to experience the best bars/restaurants/shops.

Local Employers:

WeWork, SnapChat, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!

- Close to the Action!! Target, Trader Joe's, bars, restaurants, retail
- Hardwood Floors throughout
- Gated and secure Garage Spot Underneath
- WeHo Preferential Parking
- Super Close to all the major restaurants/shops/bars/grocery/gyms
- One of the best locations in all of West Hollywood
- Tree lined legendary quiet street
- Laundry on-site right next to parking space

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text please for much faster response and efficiency purposes)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7171-lexington-ave-west-hollywood-ca-90046-usa/a11ec774-1152-4801-b84d-199041208da0

(RLNE5435003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7171 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
7171 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 7171 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 7171 Lexington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7171 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7171 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7171 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7171 Lexington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7171 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7171 Lexington Avenue offers parking.
Does 7171 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7171 Lexington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7171 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 7171 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7171 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7171 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7171 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7171 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7171 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7171 Lexington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
