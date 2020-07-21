638 HUNTLEY Drive

Amenities

Charming two bedroom one bathroom Classic Cottage in West Hollywood. This one-of-a-kind back-unit home has beautiful period details, exposed beamed ceilings, dark wood floors and a redone bath. Additional features include in-unit washer/dryer, central heat and central a/c, separate address from the front-unit, and it's own private front and backyard. A+ location and moments from West Hollywood shops and restaurants. Street parking permit will be provided. Option for furnished or unfurnished. Front-unit is currently tenant occupied.