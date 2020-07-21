All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 638 HUNTLEY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
638 HUNTLEY Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

638 HUNTLEY Drive

638 Huntley Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

638 Huntley Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming two bedroom one bathroom Classic Cottage in West Hollywood. This one-of-a-kind back-unit home has beautiful period details, exposed beamed ceilings, dark wood floors and a redone bath. Additional features include in-unit washer/dryer, central heat and central a/c, separate address from the front-unit, and it's own private front and backyard. A+ location and moments from West Hollywood shops and restaurants. Street parking permit will be provided. Option for furnished or unfurnished. Front-unit is currently tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 HUNTLEY Drive have any available units?
638 HUNTLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 638 HUNTLEY Drive have?
Some of 638 HUNTLEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 HUNTLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
638 HUNTLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 HUNTLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 638 HUNTLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 638 HUNTLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 638 HUNTLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 638 HUNTLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 638 HUNTLEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 HUNTLEY Drive have a pool?
No, 638 HUNTLEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 638 HUNTLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 638 HUNTLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 638 HUNTLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 HUNTLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 638 HUNTLEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 638 HUNTLEY Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Villa Francisca
930 North Palm Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Hollywood 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Apartments
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts