610 ORLANDO

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Extensively remodeled unit for lease in prime and hip WeHo. Modern designer finishes include French Oak laminate flooring throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, caesarstone counters and backsplashes, and new cabinetry. This unit features a spacious living and dining area with an large patio. A master bedroom, and enclosed bonus room/den, 2 baths appointed with oversized showers, in unit laundry, nest thermostat, great storage, and gated parking. Located a block from Melrose, which offers world class shopping, dining, and other facets of entertainment.