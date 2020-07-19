All apartments in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
610 ORLANDO
610 ORLANDO

610 N Orlando Ave · No Longer Available
Location

610 N Orlando Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Extensively remodeled unit for lease in prime and hip WeHo. Modern designer finishes include French Oak laminate flooring throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, caesarstone counters and backsplashes, and new cabinetry. This unit features a spacious living and dining area with an large patio. A master bedroom, and enclosed bonus room/den, 2 baths appointed with oversized showers, in unit laundry, nest thermostat, great storage, and gated parking. Located a block from Melrose, which offers world class shopping, dining, and other facets of entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 ORLANDO have any available units?
610 ORLANDO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 610 ORLANDO have?
Some of 610 ORLANDO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 ORLANDO currently offering any rent specials?
610 ORLANDO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 ORLANDO pet-friendly?
No, 610 ORLANDO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 610 ORLANDO offer parking?
Yes, 610 ORLANDO offers parking.
Does 610 ORLANDO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 ORLANDO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 ORLANDO have a pool?
No, 610 ORLANDO does not have a pool.
Does 610 ORLANDO have accessible units?
No, 610 ORLANDO does not have accessible units.
Does 610 ORLANDO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 ORLANDO has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 ORLANDO have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 ORLANDO does not have units with air conditioning.
