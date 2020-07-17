533 HUNTLEY Drive

Amenities

West Hollywood 2bed/2bath House with 1bed/1bath Guest unit for Lease. Remarkably remodeled compound in the heart of West Hollywood located just South of Melrose. Walking distance to Urth Cafe, Zinque, and all the amazing shops along Melrose and La Cienega. Don't miss this opportunity!! This private gated compound consists of a 2 bedroom 2 bath main house along with a separate 1 bedroom 1 bath guest house. Ideal for a home office, studio, maid's quarters, or nanny's unit. The property features: hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, modern kitchen and bathrooms, custom landscaping, updated plumbing, electrical and much much more.