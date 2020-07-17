All apartments in West Hollywood
533 HUNTLEY Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

533 HUNTLEY Drive

533 Huntley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

533 Huntley Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
West Hollywood 2bed/2bath House with 1bed/1bath Guest unit for Lease. Remarkably remodeled compound in the heart of West Hollywood located just South of Melrose. Walking distance to Urth Cafe, Zinque, and all the amazing shops along Melrose and La Cienega. Don't miss this opportunity!! This private gated compound consists of a 2 bedroom 2 bath main house along with a separate 1 bedroom 1 bath guest house. Ideal for a home office, studio, maid's quarters, or nanny's unit. The property features: hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, modern kitchen and bathrooms, custom landscaping, updated plumbing, electrical and much much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 HUNTLEY Drive have any available units?
533 HUNTLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 533 HUNTLEY Drive have?
Some of 533 HUNTLEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 HUNTLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
533 HUNTLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 HUNTLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 533 HUNTLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 533 HUNTLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 533 HUNTLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 533 HUNTLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 HUNTLEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 HUNTLEY Drive have a pool?
No, 533 HUNTLEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 533 HUNTLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 533 HUNTLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 533 HUNTLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 HUNTLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 533 HUNTLEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 HUNTLEY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
