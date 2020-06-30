All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

509 NORWICH Drive

509 Norwich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

509 Norwich Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Extremely well-maintained 2+den with bonus loft or office/workspace. In the desirable Design District close to shops, boutiques on Beverly and world-class dining. Easy open center hall floor plan. Brand new stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator, stove, microwave and washer/dryer included. Formal living & dining room/den area. 2 full baths, laundry room with washer & dryer. Wood-like floors throughout. The attic that can be used as an office/ play area. Private front patio, great for morning coffee or just relaxing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 NORWICH Drive have any available units?
509 NORWICH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 509 NORWICH Drive have?
Some of 509 NORWICH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 NORWICH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
509 NORWICH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 NORWICH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 509 NORWICH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 509 NORWICH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 509 NORWICH Drive offers parking.
Does 509 NORWICH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 NORWICH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 NORWICH Drive have a pool?
No, 509 NORWICH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 509 NORWICH Drive have accessible units?
No, 509 NORWICH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 509 NORWICH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 NORWICH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 NORWICH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 NORWICH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
