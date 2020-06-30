509 NORWICH Drive

Amenities

Extremely well-maintained 2+den with bonus loft or office/workspace. In the desirable Design District close to shops, boutiques on Beverly and world-class dining. Easy open center hall floor plan. Brand new stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator, stove, microwave and washer/dryer included. Formal living & dining room/den area. 2 full baths, laundry room with washer & dryer. Wood-like floors throughout. The attic that can be used as an office/ play area. Private front patio, great for morning coffee or just relaxing.