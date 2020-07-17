502 HUNTLEY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system courtyard

Live in the hottest neighborhood in WeHo and on the most coveted street, Huntley Drive. This RARE 2 story home with 3 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths is very close to Melrose and the best shopping and restaurants in the WeHo Design district. Enter this property through a private courtyard which is secured via a Doorbird and external cameras. This home was completely renovated over a year ago with wide plank floors, crisp white walls and modern bathrooms. It offers wonderful light and indoor-outdoor flow. Enjoy a chef's kitchen with a full suite of viking appliances, stone counters, custom cabinetry & breakfast bar. The open living concept has direct access to the rear patio/yard for lounging & al fresco dining. The built-in (Sonos ready) speakers, alarm system, W & D, private outdoor storage area & landscape lighting complete this stunning unfurnished lease opportunity.