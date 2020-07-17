All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 502 HUNTLEY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
502 HUNTLEY Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:59 AM

502 HUNTLEY Drive

502 Huntley Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

502 Huntley Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
alarm system
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
Live in the hottest neighborhood in WeHo and on the most coveted street, Huntley Drive. This RARE 2 story home with 3 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths is very close to Melrose and the best shopping and restaurants in the WeHo Design district. Enter this property through a private courtyard which is secured via a Doorbird and external cameras. This home was completely renovated over a year ago with wide plank floors, crisp white walls and modern bathrooms. It offers wonderful light and indoor-outdoor flow. Enjoy a chef's kitchen with a full suite of viking appliances, stone counters, custom cabinetry & breakfast bar. The open living concept has direct access to the rear patio/yard for lounging & al fresco dining. The built-in (Sonos ready) speakers, alarm system, W & D, private outdoor storage area & landscape lighting complete this stunning unfurnished lease opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 HUNTLEY Drive have any available units?
502 HUNTLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 502 HUNTLEY Drive have?
Some of 502 HUNTLEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 HUNTLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
502 HUNTLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 HUNTLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 502 HUNTLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 502 HUNTLEY Drive offer parking?
No, 502 HUNTLEY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 502 HUNTLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 HUNTLEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 HUNTLEY Drive have a pool?
No, 502 HUNTLEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 502 HUNTLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 502 HUNTLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 502 HUNTLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 HUNTLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 HUNTLEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 HUNTLEY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Villa Francisca
930 North Palm Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Hollywood 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Apartments
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts