Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:24 AM

375 HUNTLEY Drive

375 Huntley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

375 Huntley Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming, newly remodeled 2br 1ba duplex on a quiet dead-end block in very desirable West Hollywood West. Walk in minutes to the Beverly Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, PDC and many nearby shops and restaurants. It's a must-see home in an unbeatable neighborhood! Unit features many updates, including new central heating and air and new LED lighting. The entry foyer and living/dining areas have new composite flooring that's easy to maintain. The fully renovated kitchen has modern appliances and quartz countertops. The bedrooms have new carpet and ample closet space. The bathroom has a tub/shower, and a new marble countertop. The unit also has two single car garages (one garage houses the washer and dryer, and the other could be used for storage, office space, etc.). The large driveway along the side of the house adds extra exterior space to the unit. There's one off-street parking space in a shared driveway, and street parking is also available with a valid permit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 HUNTLEY Drive have any available units?
375 HUNTLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 375 HUNTLEY Drive have?
Some of 375 HUNTLEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 HUNTLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
375 HUNTLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 HUNTLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 375 HUNTLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 375 HUNTLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 375 HUNTLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 375 HUNTLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 375 HUNTLEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 HUNTLEY Drive have a pool?
No, 375 HUNTLEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 375 HUNTLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 375 HUNTLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 375 HUNTLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 375 HUNTLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 375 HUNTLEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 HUNTLEY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
