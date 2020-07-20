375 HUNTLEY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming, newly remodeled 2br 1ba duplex on a quiet dead-end block in very desirable West Hollywood West. Walk in minutes to the Beverly Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, PDC and many nearby shops and restaurants. It's a must-see home in an unbeatable neighborhood! Unit features many updates, including new central heating and air and new LED lighting. The entry foyer and living/dining areas have new composite flooring that's easy to maintain. The fully renovated kitchen has modern appliances and quartz countertops. The bedrooms have new carpet and ample closet space. The bathroom has a tub/shower, and a new marble countertop. The unit also has two single car garages (one garage houses the washer and dryer, and the other could be used for storage, office space, etc.). The large driveway along the side of the house adds extra exterior space to the unit. There's one off-street parking space in a shared driveway, and street parking is also available with a valid permit.