Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
370 N. San Vicente Ave
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
370 N. San Vicente Ave
370 North San Vicente Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
370 North San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood
Amenities
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
Gorgeous, New Construction in WeHo -
(RLNE5513633)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 370 N. San Vicente Ave have any available units?
370 N. San Vicente Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Hollywood, CA
.
Is 370 N. San Vicente Ave currently offering any rent specials?
370 N. San Vicente Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 N. San Vicente Ave pet-friendly?
No, 370 N. San Vicente Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Hollywood
.
Does 370 N. San Vicente Ave offer parking?
No, 370 N. San Vicente Ave does not offer parking.
Does 370 N. San Vicente Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 N. San Vicente Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 N. San Vicente Ave have a pool?
No, 370 N. San Vicente Ave does not have a pool.
Does 370 N. San Vicente Ave have accessible units?
No, 370 N. San Vicente Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 370 N. San Vicente Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 N. San Vicente Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 370 N. San Vicente Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 N. San Vicente Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
