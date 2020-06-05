142 North CLARK Drive

Amenities

Come home to this beautifully updated 2 bed & 2 bath condo! Only a stone's throw away from iconic LA landmarks including The Ivy, Kitson, and more. An open floorplan allows for easy entertaining from all living spaces, accented by sleek hardwood floors. Recently renovated, the gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, beautiful white cabinetry and breakfast nook. Additional condo amenities include a well-appointed bedroom, stylish bath & more. Move-in today and relish your premier Beverly Center location, moments from restaurants, shops and entertainment. Potential parking spot, this unit is on the waitlist.