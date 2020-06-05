All apartments in West Hollywood
142 North CLARK Drive

142 North Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

142 North Clark Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come home to this beautifully updated 2 bed & 2 bath condo! Only a stone's throw away from iconic LA landmarks including The Ivy, Kitson, and more. An open floorplan allows for easy entertaining from all living spaces, accented by sleek hardwood floors. Recently renovated, the gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, beautiful white cabinetry and breakfast nook. Additional condo amenities include a well-appointed bedroom, stylish bath & more. Move-in today and relish your premier Beverly Center location, moments from restaurants, shops and entertainment. Potential parking spot, this unit is on the waitlist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 North CLARK Drive have any available units?
142 North CLARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 142 North CLARK Drive have?
Some of 142 North CLARK Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 North CLARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
142 North CLARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 North CLARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 142 North CLARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 142 North CLARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 142 North CLARK Drive offers parking.
Does 142 North CLARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 North CLARK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 North CLARK Drive have a pool?
No, 142 North CLARK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 142 North CLARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 142 North CLARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 142 North CLARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 North CLARK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 North CLARK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 North CLARK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
