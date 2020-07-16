141 S Clark

Amenities

Location.... The Rob Clark building in a quiet neighborhood located one block from Beverly Hills, Fabulous Pied a Terre Beverly Hills Adjacent Could convert to a one bedroom, but as is room for Cal-King Bed. --Walk to Bristol Farms and Ivy and trendy Robertson Blvd, Like living in a hip boutique hotel.Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, caesarstone counter tops, and a breakfast bar, There is central air and heat. Balcony and washer in the unit, Common areas designer furnished lobby, Gym with weights/cardio, resort style pool.