1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS

Amenities

garage gym yoga hot tub media room

La Fontaine, the most iconic building in West Hollywood. Designed by architect Leland Bryant, La Fontaine has provided style and stature to many luminaries through the years. La Fontaine sits in the middle of an urban neighborhood with a multitude of entertainment, retail and services within a three-block radius -- fine restaurants, some of West Hollywood's hottest clubs, work out at Crunch Gym, stock the kitchen at Whole Foods or Trader Joe's, relax at Burke Williams Day Spa, enjoy coffee at several local coffeehouses, visit the Sundance Sunset Theaters or attend one of several film festivals there, see a show at the Laugh Factory, take yoga at L.A.'s best yoga studio, or handle business at the post office, the pharmacy, major banks, shippers, dry cleaners and more.