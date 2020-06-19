All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS

1285 North Crescent Heights Boulevard · (609) 306-1541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1285 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
yoga
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
yoga
La Fontaine, the most iconic building in West Hollywood. Designed by architect Leland Bryant, La Fontaine has provided style and stature to many luminaries through the years. La Fontaine sits in the middle of an urban neighborhood with a multitude of entertainment, retail and services within a three-block radius -- fine restaurants, some of West Hollywood's hottest clubs, work out at Crunch Gym, stock the kitchen at Whole Foods or Trader Joe's, relax at Burke Williams Day Spa, enjoy coffee at several local coffeehouses, visit the Sundance Sunset Theaters or attend one of several film festivals there, see a show at the Laugh Factory, take yoga at L.A.'s best yoga studio, or handle business at the post office, the pharmacy, major banks, shippers, dry cleaners and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have any available units?
1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have?
Some of 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS's amenities include garage, gym, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
No, 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS offer parking?
Yes, 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does offer parking.
Does 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have a pool?
No, 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have a pool.
Does 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with air conditioning?
No, 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity