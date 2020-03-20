1262 N. Flores Street

Amenities

Large, sunny two bedroom upstairs unit in a landmark West Hollywood location, close to all the hot restaurants, shops, bars, and entertainment the area is known for!



This quiet rear unit features hardwood flooring throughout, air conditioning, a large living room, and huge rectangular windows throughout the floor plan that bring in lots of sunlight. Both bedrooms are large and have windows with spacious closets.



The unit comes with a private garage and on-site laundry.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tSgXhLfMvgc



Nearby schools include Dvorsky College Preparatory School, Los Feliz Charter School for the Arts and Larchmont Charter School-West Hollywood.



The closest grocery stores are Gelson's Grocery and Earthbar.