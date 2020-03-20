All apartments in West Hollywood
1262 N. Flores Street

1262 North Flores Street · No Longer Available
Location

1262 North Flores Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large, sunny two bedroom upstairs unit in a landmark West Hollywood location, close to all the hot restaurants, shops, bars, and entertainment the area is known for!

This quiet rear unit features hardwood flooring throughout, air conditioning, a large living room, and huge rectangular windows throughout the floor plan that bring in lots of sunlight. Both bedrooms are large and have windows with spacious closets.

The unit comes with a private garage and on-site laundry.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tSgXhLfMvgc

Nearby schools include Dvorsky College Preparatory School, Los Feliz Charter School for the Arts and Larchmont Charter School-West Hollywood.

The closest grocery stores are Gelson's Grocery and Earthbar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 N. Flores Street have any available units?
1262 N. Flores Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1262 N. Flores Street have?
Some of 1262 N. Flores Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 N. Flores Street currently offering any rent specials?
1262 N. Flores Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 N. Flores Street pet-friendly?
No, 1262 N. Flores Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1262 N. Flores Street offer parking?
Yes, 1262 N. Flores Street offers parking.
Does 1262 N. Flores Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1262 N. Flores Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 N. Flores Street have a pool?
No, 1262 N. Flores Street does not have a pool.
Does 1262 N. Flores Street have accessible units?
No, 1262 N. Flores Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 N. Flores Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1262 N. Flores Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1262 N. Flores Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1262 N. Flores Street has units with air conditioning.

