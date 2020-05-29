1255 North Harper Avenue - 01

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Fully Furnished Designer Studio in the Heart of West Hollywood. Updated bright and airy East facing Front unit w/only one common wall. Polished concrete floors, dressing area with built in storage closet and beautiful walk in shower & bath. Remodeled Kitchen with all stainless appliances and new cabinets and shelves. Sought after WeHo building with grand pool, large laundry facility, and gated parking. Prime location very close to All West Hollywood has to offer - trendy restaurants and shopping. Comes with one parking space.



Tenant Responsible for: Renters Insurance and Electricity Bill.