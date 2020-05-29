All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1255 North Harper Avenue - 01
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1255 North Harper Avenue - 01

1255 N Harper Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1255 N Harper Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Fully Furnished Designer Studio in the Heart of West Hollywood. Updated bright and airy East facing Front unit w/only one common wall. Polished concrete floors, dressing area with built in storage closet and beautiful walk in shower & bath. Remodeled Kitchen with all stainless appliances and new cabinets and shelves. Sought after WeHo building with grand pool, large laundry facility, and gated parking. Prime location very close to All West Hollywood has to offer - trendy restaurants and shopping. Comes with one parking space.

Tenant Responsible for: Renters Insurance and Electricity Bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 have any available units?
1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 have?
Some of 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 currently offering any rent specials?
1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 pet-friendly?
No, 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 offer parking?
Yes, 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 offers parking.
Does 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 have a pool?
Yes, 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 has a pool.
Does 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 have accessible units?
No, 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 North Harper Avenue - 01 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts