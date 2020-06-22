1161 North FULLER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry tennis court

Adorable 2 bedroom Spanish home w/craftsman influences near Plummer Park, the gateway to West Hollywood, stores, restaurants, tennis courts, and the farmer's market. Gated front yard w/privacy hedges and bricked patio, charming old fashioned kitchen w/ Wedgewood stove, classic bath w/tub/shower combination and double sinks. Living room and formal dining rooms are on the larger side. Hardwood Floors, French doors, side patio, office, and laundry room. Very nice room scale and bedroom separation. A gem.