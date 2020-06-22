All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:55 AM

1161 North FULLER Avenue

1161 North Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1161 North Fuller Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
tennis court
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
tennis court
Adorable 2 bedroom Spanish home w/craftsman influences near Plummer Park, the gateway to West Hollywood, stores, restaurants, tennis courts, and the farmer's market. Gated front yard w/privacy hedges and bricked patio, charming old fashioned kitchen w/ Wedgewood stove, classic bath w/tub/shower combination and double sinks. Living room and formal dining rooms are on the larger side. Hardwood Floors, French doors, side patio, office, and laundry room. Very nice room scale and bedroom separation. A gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 North FULLER Avenue have any available units?
1161 North FULLER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1161 North FULLER Avenue have?
Some of 1161 North FULLER Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 North FULLER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1161 North FULLER Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 North FULLER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1161 North FULLER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1161 North FULLER Avenue offer parking?
No, 1161 North FULLER Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1161 North FULLER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1161 North FULLER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 North FULLER Avenue have a pool?
No, 1161 North FULLER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1161 North FULLER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1161 North FULLER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 North FULLER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1161 North FULLER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1161 North FULLER Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1161 North FULLER Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
