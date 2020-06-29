1045 North GENESEE Avenue

Amenities

Tucked away on a quiet tree lined street, this 1 bed, 1 bath unit is newly remodeled and conveniently located in the coveted West Hollywood area. Featuring an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light, the large living room opens to the dining area and perfect for entertaining. Kitchen is equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, range oven/stove and microwave. The spacious master bedroom features a large, modern closet with custom cabinetry and built-ins. The bathroom has been remodeled with a new shower, vanity and tile floors. The hall area is equipped with a bar area and additional custom builtins for extra storage space. Property features secured gated access, on-site laundry and walking distance to many of the best restaurants, bars and shopping West Hollywood has to offer. Please TEXT Caroline at (213) 986.8204 to arrange a private showing.