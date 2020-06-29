All apartments in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
1045 North GENESEE Avenue
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:03 PM

1045 North GENESEE Avenue

1045 North Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
West Hollywood
Location

1045 North Genesee Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Tucked away on a quiet tree lined street, this 1 bed, 1 bath unit is newly remodeled and conveniently located in the coveted West Hollywood area. Featuring an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light, the large living room opens to the dining area and perfect for entertaining. Kitchen is equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, range oven/stove and microwave. The spacious master bedroom features a large, modern closet with custom cabinetry and built-ins. The bathroom has been remodeled with a new shower, vanity and tile floors. The hall area is equipped with a bar area and additional custom builtins for extra storage space. Property features secured gated access, on-site laundry and walking distance to many of the best restaurants, bars and shopping West Hollywood has to offer. Please TEXT Caroline at (213) 986.8204 to arrange a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 North GENESEE Avenue have any available units?
1045 North GENESEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1045 North GENESEE Avenue have?
Some of 1045 North GENESEE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 North GENESEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1045 North GENESEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 North GENESEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1045 North GENESEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1045 North GENESEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1045 North GENESEE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1045 North GENESEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 North GENESEE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 North GENESEE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1045 North GENESEE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1045 North GENESEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1045 North GENESEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 North GENESEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 North GENESEE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1045 North GENESEE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1045 North GENESEE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

