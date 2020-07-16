1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard

Amenities

Gated home in prime West Hollywood location. Light and bright 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home with wood floors. Kitchen features dishwasher, double oven and cooktop with breakfast nooks and tile counters. Central Air/Heat, Hardwood floors throughout and private grassy backyard. Washer and Dryer will be installed upon request. The home sits behind private gate with two car parking. Located in the heart of West Hollywood in one of LA's most desired and coveted neighborhood and just walking distance to local restaurants and shops. Pets allowed! Available for immediate occupancy.