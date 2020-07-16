All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard

1045 North Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1045 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gated home in prime West Hollywood location. Light and bright 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home with wood floors. Kitchen features dishwasher, double oven and cooktop with breakfast nooks and tile counters. Central Air/Heat, Hardwood floors throughout and private grassy backyard. Washer and Dryer will be installed upon request. The home sits behind private gate with two car parking. Located in the heart of West Hollywood in one of LA's most desired and coveted neighborhood and just walking distance to local restaurants and shops. Pets allowed! Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard have any available units?
1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard have?
Some of 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1045 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Hollywood 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Apartments
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts