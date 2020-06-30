1022 N Vista St 9

1022 North Vista Street, West Hollywood, CA 90046 West Hollywood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 1 bed + 1 Bath + Balcony - Large 1 Bedroom and 1 bath room located on the second floor in the middle of the building. Private balcony. Parking with remote controller. All natural color laminate wood floors and ceramic bathroom floor. Kitchen counters are tile. Laundry room on the premises. Built-in Stove & Frig.provided. Bedroom has ceiling fan and A/C in living room wall. Ceiling fan in dining room. Near park and many restaurants
(RLNE4520993)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
