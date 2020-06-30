1022 N Vista St 9

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 1 bed + 1 Bath + Balcony - Large 1 Bedroom and 1 bath room located on the second floor in the middle of the building. Private balcony. Parking with remote controller. All natural color laminate wood floors and ceramic bathroom floor.

Kitchen counters are tile. Laundry room on the premises. Built-in Stove & Frig.provided. Bedroom has ceiling fan and A/C in living room wall. Ceiling fan in dining room.

Near park and many restaurants



