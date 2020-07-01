621 S St Malo Street

Amenities

This desirable 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths single family home has big lot, 8,000 sqft lot, situated on a quite and nice street in City of West Covina. It features wood floor, new interior paint, newer windows. Living room with stone fireplace, dining room with sliding door to the back-yard, huge back-yard with covered patio. The house is close to shops, restaurants, public transportations, easy access to FWY 10. This is ready to move in !!!!! $1,900 per month with $3,000 deposit. Non-smoker only, no pets.