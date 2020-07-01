All apartments in West Covina
Last updated March 17 2020 at 2:36 PM

621 S St Malo Street

621 South Saint Malo Street · No Longer Available
Location

621 South Saint Malo Street, West Covina, CA 91790
Valinda

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This desirable 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths single family home has big lot,

8,000 sqft lot, situated on a quite and nice street in City of West Covina. It features wood floor, new interior paint, newer windows. Living room with stone fireplace, dining room with sliding door to the back-yard, huge back-yard with covered patio. The house is close to shops, restaurants, public transportations, easy access to FWY 10. This is ready to move in !!!!! Desirable Single Family Home located in a quite of City of West Covina. It furtures 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath. New windows. Living room with fireplace, dining room with new sliding door lead to the back yard. Huge back yard with covered patio, indoor laundry. This house is located, closer to shops, restaurants, public transportations, very close to the Mall and minutes to FWY 10 and many more. This one is MOVE IN READY and will not last !!!!Desirable single story family home located on a nice and quite street. Three bedrooms and 1 ½ bath, central air condition, inside laundry hook up. Laminated wood floor through out. Living room with fireplace and sliding door leads to patio and big back yard. Two car garage with remotes. Convenient location close to Westfield/West Covina Mall, restaurant, public transportation and easy freeway access. $1,900 per month with $3,000 deposit. Non-smoker only, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 S St Malo Street have any available units?
621 S St Malo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 S St Malo Street have?
Some of 621 S St Malo Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 S St Malo Street currently offering any rent specials?
621 S St Malo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 S St Malo Street pet-friendly?
No, 621 S St Malo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 621 S St Malo Street offer parking?
Yes, 621 S St Malo Street offers parking.
Does 621 S St Malo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 S St Malo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 S St Malo Street have a pool?
No, 621 S St Malo Street does not have a pool.
Does 621 S St Malo Street have accessible units?
No, 621 S St Malo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 621 S St Malo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 S St Malo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

