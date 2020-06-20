All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like 620 North Chapman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
620 North Chapman Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

620 North Chapman Street

620 North Chapman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Freeway Corridor
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

620 North Chapman Street, West Covina, CA 91790
Freeway Corridor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful West Covina House - Lovely and modern three bedroom and two bathroom house with hardwood flooring throughout the house with granite counter tops in the kitchen which includes dishwasher gas stove, and W/D hookups inside the home. The house has been painted throughout inside. There is an additional office/den room in the master bedroom as well as a covered patio/sun room to enjoy family time in the beautiful backyard with fruit trees. Central air and heat with 2 car Garage.

Good Credit Required!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 North Chapman Street have any available units?
620 North Chapman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 North Chapman Street have?
Some of 620 North Chapman Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 North Chapman Street currently offering any rent specials?
620 North Chapman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 North Chapman Street pet-friendly?
No, 620 North Chapman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 620 North Chapman Street offer parking?
Yes, 620 North Chapman Street does offer parking.
Does 620 North Chapman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 North Chapman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 North Chapman Street have a pool?
No, 620 North Chapman Street does not have a pool.
Does 620 North Chapman Street have accessible units?
No, 620 North Chapman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 620 North Chapman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 North Chapman Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N
West Covina, CA 91791
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St
West Covina, CA 91792
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave
West Covina, CA 91790

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms
West Covina Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Covina Pet Friendly Places
West Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside