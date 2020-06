Amenities

THE CONDO IN THE FOX GLEN COMMUNITY IS CENTRALLY LOCATED IN WEST COVINA AND WALNUT. 5 MIN WALKING DISTANCE FROM NOGALES HS, PARK, SUPERMARKETS, AND BUS STOP. 5 MINUTES DRIVING DISTANCE TO ROWLAND HEIGHTS AND WALNUT. BATHROOMS ARE NEWLY REMODEL, WITH FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS A WALK-IN CLOSET AND AN ADDITIONAL IN-WALL CLOSET. THERE ARE TWO ATTACHED GARAGES. A COMMON AREA WITH BBQ, POOL & SPA. WATER AND TRASH ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. A MUST SEE....