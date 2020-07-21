3705 Louisiana Street

Amenities

LOOKING FOR A BEAUTIFUL PLACE TO CALL HOME! Beautiful condo located in a residential area. Centrally located between the 60, 10, 57 frwy and shopping. Large master bedroom, Full Bathroom, Inside Washer and Dryer, New Microwave, New Dishwasher, Newer Stove, New Central Heating and Air. Large 2 car garage detach and Pool. Local park within walking distance, nice greenbelts and paseos. $1700.00 per month and 1800.00 security deposit, Trash paid. Credit check, No Evictions, no animals, except service animal, non smoking, One-year lease.