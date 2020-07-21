All apartments in West Covina
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

3705 Louisiana Street

3705 Louisiana Street · No Longer Available
Location

3705 Louisiana Street, West Covina, CA 91792
Woodside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
LOOKING FOR A BEAUTIFUL PLACE TO CALL HOME! Beautiful condo located in a residential area. Centrally located between the 60, 10, 57 frwy and shopping. Large master bedroom, Full Bathroom, Inside Washer and Dryer, New Microwave, New Dishwasher, Newer Stove, New Central Heating and Air. Large 2 car garage detach and Pool. Local park within walking distance, nice greenbelts and paseos. $1700.00 per month and 1800.00 security deposit, Trash paid. Credit check, No Evictions, no animals, except service animal, non smoking, One-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Louisiana Street have any available units?
3705 Louisiana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 Louisiana Street have?
Some of 3705 Louisiana Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Louisiana Street currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Louisiana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Louisiana Street pet-friendly?
No, 3705 Louisiana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 3705 Louisiana Street offer parking?
Yes, 3705 Louisiana Street offers parking.
Does 3705 Louisiana Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3705 Louisiana Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Louisiana Street have a pool?
Yes, 3705 Louisiana Street has a pool.
Does 3705 Louisiana Street have accessible units?
No, 3705 Louisiana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Louisiana Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 Louisiana Street has units with dishwashers.
