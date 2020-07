Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath approximate 1350 sq. ft. Brand new flooring, windows, and paint.

New kitchen cabinets, new countertop. This unit has private fenced in backyard, two cars garage and close proximity to k-12 elementary school, walking distance to Nogales High School. It's not far from Mt. San Antonio Junior college, multiple bus stops, many shops and park.