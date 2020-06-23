All apartments in West Covina
3421 Patricia Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3421 Patricia Street

3421 Patricia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3421 Patricia Street, West Covina, CA 91792
Woodside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
NEW REMODEL, single story home in the scenic hills of West Covina bordering the city of Walnut. Located near Shadow Oak Park, walking trails, the 60 and 10 freeways. Home includes washer/dryer hookup, microwave, stove/oven, granite countertops, marble flooring, porcelain tiles, and attached, 2 car garage. Refrigerator and washer/dryer
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

