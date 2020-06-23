3421 Patricia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

NEW REMODEL, single story home in the scenic hills of West Covina bordering the city of Walnut. Located near Shadow Oak Park, walking trails, the 60 and 10 freeways. Home includes washer/dryer hookup, microwave, stove/oven, granite countertops, marble flooring, porcelain tiles, and attached, 2 car garage. Refrigerator and washer/dryer

NEW REMODEL, single story home in the scenic hills of West Covina bordering the city of Walnut. Located near Shadow Oak Park, walking trails, the 60 and 10 freeways. Home includes washer/dryer hookup, microwave, stove/oven, granite countertops, marble flooring, porcelain tiles, and attached, 2 car garage. Refrigerator and washer/dryer