Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:23 PM

2821 Greenleaf Drive

2821 Greenleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2821 Greenleaf Drive, West Covina, CA 91792
Woodside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious Single Family home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in a Cudasac street with large backyard with large pool and spa and fruit giving trees : Lemon trees, peach tree, tangerine tree. As you enter the house, you will be greeted with a higher ceiling spacious living room with fire place and then dining area with laminate wood, and then open kitchen and family room with new porcelain tile, and a half bathroom and laundry area with direct access to 2 car remote attached garage. Also downstairs have a large enclosed patio about 300 sq ft not included in the total sq ft of 2127 sq ft. Upstairs is wood flooring with a upstairs loft/living room and 3 bedrooms sharing one full bathroom, and in additional a large master bedroom with 3/4 bathroom and walk in closet and patio door to a good size balcony. Good area, convenient location close to park, and Puente Hills mall and Costco and border of Hacienda Heights, Rowland Heights, Walnut, and city of Industry. House have Solar panel to reduce electricity bills. Landlord will pay for pool service and gardening. Naturally bright house with sunshine coming in, so no need to turn on lights in day time. Ready for move in.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Greenleaf Drive have any available units?
2821 Greenleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Greenleaf Drive have?
Some of 2821 Greenleaf Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Greenleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Greenleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Greenleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Greenleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Greenleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2821 Greenleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 2821 Greenleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 Greenleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Greenleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2821 Greenleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 2821 Greenleaf Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2821 Greenleaf Drive has accessible units.
Does 2821 Greenleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 Greenleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
