Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

2714 Altamira Cir

2714 Altamira Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2714 Altamira Circle, West Covina, CA 91792
Woodside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 Full All Appliances Included! - Property Id: 126760

Enter into the grand living room with vaulted ceiling and beam,marble fireplace with built-in mirror and new laminate flooring.Stainless steel appliances,granite countertop,custom kitchen cabinets with lazy Susan attachment in corner cabinet, and separate pantry.Spa inspired bathrooms with vessel sink,custom vanities and cabinets and shower rain in natural stone stand up showers.Master suite with walk in closet,double wide mirrored wardrobe closet and new carpet.Dual pane windows,blinds in all windows,newer HVAC,furnace and ducts,freshly painted interior,crown moldings,solar sky light,recessed light throughout,newer wood fence,automatic sprinklers and rain gutters are just few of the many modern features. Ring doorbell,security screen door,15 security cameras,automatic peripheral lights,windows with security laminate,whole house alarm,and hidden safety vault will fortify your family and valuables.All appliances including 2 refrigerators,washer and dryer are included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126760
Property Id 126760

(RLNE4962829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Altamira Cir have any available units?
2714 Altamira Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 Altamira Cir have?
Some of 2714 Altamira Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 Altamira Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Altamira Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Altamira Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2714 Altamira Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2714 Altamira Cir offer parking?
No, 2714 Altamira Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2714 Altamira Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2714 Altamira Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Altamira Cir have a pool?
No, 2714 Altamira Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Altamira Cir have accessible units?
No, 2714 Altamira Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Altamira Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2714 Altamira Cir has units with dishwashers.
