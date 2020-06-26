2714 Altamira Cir

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Full All Appliances Included! - Property Id: 126760



Enter into the grand living room with vaulted ceiling and beam,marble fireplace with built-in mirror and new laminate flooring.Stainless steel appliances,granite countertop,custom kitchen cabinets with lazy Susan attachment in corner cabinet, and separate pantry.Spa inspired bathrooms with vessel sink,custom vanities and cabinets and shower rain in natural stone stand up showers.Master suite with walk in closet,double wide mirrored wardrobe closet and new carpet.Dual pane windows,blinds in all windows,newer HVAC,furnace and ducts,freshly painted interior,crown moldings,solar sky light,recessed light throughout,newer wood fence,automatic sprinklers and rain gutters are just few of the many modern features. Ring doorbell,security screen door,15 security cameras,automatic peripheral lights,windows with security laminate,whole house alarm,and hidden safety vault will fortify your family and valuables.All appliances including 2 refrigerators,washer and dryer are included.

