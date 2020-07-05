All apartments in West Covina
2449 E Norma Ave

2449 East Norma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2449 East Norma Avenue, West Covina, CA 91791
Walnut Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Luxury living with open concept! The property is located within the prestigious south hill school district! Owner spent over $150, 000 to upgrade and built new addition inside out! All new features include plumbing, electrical system, gas line, a/c unit, windows and garage etc. The open kitchen smoothly connects to both dining and living room! The 2 bathrooms are newly renovated with double sinks! Master bath with dual shower and bath tub, with separate toilet! All 3 bedrooms are newly renovated. New appliances in kitchen! Close proximity to school, shopping center, restaurant and easy access to freeway!Must see to enjoy!

(RLNE5192571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2449 E Norma Ave have any available units?
2449 E Norma Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 2449 E Norma Ave have?
Some of 2449 E Norma Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 E Norma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2449 E Norma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 E Norma Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2449 E Norma Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2449 E Norma Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2449 E Norma Ave offers parking.
Does 2449 E Norma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2449 E Norma Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 E Norma Ave have a pool?
No, 2449 E Norma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2449 E Norma Ave have accessible units?
No, 2449 E Norma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 E Norma Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2449 E Norma Ave has units with dishwashers.

