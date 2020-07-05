2449 E Norma Ave

Amenities
Luxury living with open concept! The property is located within the prestigious south hill school district! Owner spent over $150, 000 to upgrade and built new addition inside out! All new features include plumbing, electrical system, gas line, a/c unit, windows and garage etc. The open kitchen smoothly connects to both dining and living room! The 2 bathrooms are newly renovated with double sinks! Master bath with dual shower and bath tub, with separate toilet! All 3 bedrooms are newly renovated. New appliances in kitchen! Close proximity to school, shopping center, restaurant and easy access to freeway!Must see to enjoy!
(RLNE5192571)