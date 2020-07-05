2449 E Norma Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Luxury living with open concept! The property is located within the prestigious south hill school district! Owner spent over $150, 000 to upgrade and built new addition inside out! All new features include plumbing, electrical system, gas line, a/c unit, windows and garage etc. The open kitchen smoothly connects to both dining and living room! The 2 bathrooms are newly renovated with double sinks! Master bath with dual shower and bath tub, with separate toilet! All 3 bedrooms are newly renovated. New appliances in kitchen! Close proximity to school, shopping center, restaurant and easy access to freeway!Must see to enjoy!



(RLNE5192571)